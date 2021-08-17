Dublin girls raise more than $1,400 for breast cancer research

DUBLIN, Ohio — On their last day of summer vacation, two young girls from Dublin spent their afternoon helping a cause close to their hearts.
Myla Frey, 10, and Payton Winner, 11, are neighbors who spent their summer baking.
They make all kinds of treats, but specialize in snickerdoodles.
Earlier this month they held a bake sale to raise money for breast cancer research and raised more than $1,400.
On Tuesday, they were able to present a check to the Dublin Cancer Center.
The girls were inspired to help others because Myla's grandmother died from breast cancer.
"It was sad that I never got to meet her,” said Myla. “And sometimes when I think of it, it kind of makes me sad and I don't want that to happen to other people."
Myla and Payton said it feels good to be able to help other people. And, their snickerdoodles appear to be so popular, that they make continue this effort for another cause.
“We’re thinking about baking cookies at Christmas,” said Payton.
The girls say their goal was $500 and they were surprised they were able to nearly triple that.