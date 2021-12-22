What was that sound in Dublin? Equipment malfunction causes tornado siren to go off early

A spokesperson with the City of Dublin confirmed an equipment malfunction caused the alarm to sound, and that there is no threat to the community.

DUBLIN, Ohio — Dublin officials are investigating an equipment malfunction that led to a tornado siren sounding the alarm hours before its scheduled test time on Wednesday.

The siren, referred to as the Dublin Emergency Warning System, typically sets off an alarm at noon each Wednesday as part of a citywide test.

Instead, residents were alerted to the sound around 9:35 a.m. from a siren located near Frantz and Tuttle roads. A spokesperson with the City of Dublin confirmed an equipment malfunction caused the alarm to sound, and that there is no threat to the community.

We are aware of one of tornado siren sites near Dublin Rd. and Tuttle Rd. malfunctioning and sounding an alarm. There is no emergency and we are addressing the issue — Dublin Police (@DublinPolice) December 22, 2021