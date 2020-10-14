Dublin City Schools halts return to full in-person learning, will remain on hybrid plan

The change comes a week after the school board passed a resolution to move K-8 students back to in-person learning.

DUBLIN, Ohio — Dublin City Schools are pausing their plans to return K-8 students to the classroom full-time.

The district said all Dublin students will remain in a hybrid learning plan for the rest of the first semester.

The first semester ends on Dec. 18 and second semester begins Jan. 5.

The announcement comes after the Dublin City Schools' Board of Education passed a resolution on Oct. 13 to allow K-8 students to return to full in-person learning in November.

The district says they decided to delay the student's full-time return after the administration and school board and members reviewed local COVID-19 data with the district's volunteer medical committees.