Dublin City Schools to end mask requirements for students, staff this Friday

Beginning Friday, students and staff in grades Pre-K through 8th will no longer be required to wear masks in school buildings.

DUBLIN, Ohio — The mask mandate at Dublin City Schools will soon come to an end.

Beginning Friday, students and staff in grades Pre-K through 8th will no longer be required to wear masks in school buildings, district officials announced Tuesday.

Under the district’s previous mandate, masks were strongly recommended for Dublin high school students, but required in lower grades.

The amended Board of Education resolution states the decision was made “to reflect its ongoing review of current COVID-19 data and student educational and social-emotional wellbeing considerations.”

Dublin City Schools is the latest of several central Ohio districts to announce an end to mask mandates in response to improving COVID-19 data throughout the state. On Monday, officials with Westerville City Schools cited rising vaccination rates as one reason for the district’s decision to drop its mandate.

Currently, nearly 70% of Franklin County residents are vaccinated.

You can view a full list of schools with information about mask policies here.