Dublin City Schools Facebook page hacked

DUBLIN, Ohio — The Dublin City Schools Facebook page was recently hacked, according to a spokesperson for the school district.
On May 26, a stream of what appears to be a video game lasted for eight hours on the page. As of the morning of June 11, it was still up on the page.
On June 11, a stream of movie clips was posted and up for hours.
A district spokesperson said they are working with Facebook to have the posts removed.
10TV asked the district if any other websites, information or technology were affected. The district has yet to respond.