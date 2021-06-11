Dublin City Schools Facebook page hacked

A district spokesperson said they are working with Facebook to have the posts removed.

DUBLIN, Ohio — The Dublin City Schools Facebook page was recently hacked, according to a spokesperson for the school district.

On May 26, a stream of what appears to be a video game lasted for eight hours on the page. As of the morning of June 11, it was still up on the page.

On June 11, a stream of movie clips was posted and up for hours.

