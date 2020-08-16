Students helping Dublin City Schools employee in ICU after motorcycle crash

Family, friends and students say he would do anything for anyone.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Police say 33-year-old Kofi Antwiagyei, was riding his motorcycle southbound on Riverside Drive and was heading towards a curve in the road. Police say another driver, who was driving eastbound on the private drive, approached the exit to Riverside Drive. Police say the driver stopped and looked both ways, but hit Antwiagyei leading him to fly off of his bike.

Antwiagyei was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital He had multiple broken bones, a bruised lung, and injuries to his head, neck and back.

“From what we understand about traumatic brain injuries is it’s really hard to make a long-term call about what’s going to happen in the first few days so what we know now is Kofi is at Riverside and he has a traumatic brain injury, he’s in the ICU, he has two brain bleeds and obviously some other things elsewhere,” Jeff Ruetty said.

Jeff Ruetty’s sister, Jenna, is Antwiagyei’s wife. Ruetty said he’s showing some signs of progress, but it’s going to be a long road to recovery.

He said Antwiagyei and Jenna are both teachers in the Dublin School District. Antwiagyei is an instructional paraprofessional.

"If anybody who has met Kofi, just really loves him immediately because his heart's so big and he has a presence about him that’s just contagious; Kofi is someone who is constantly thinking and living for other people,” Ruetty said.

Antwiagyei has two younger girls.

“He has a 3-year-old daughter, Lainey, and an eight-month-old, Maia, that certainly keep their hands full and so Kofia is an avid athlete, he likes to work out,” Ruetty said.

He said he coaches middle school football and is constantly giving to others, putting a smile on their faces.

We spoke with a few of his former students, Molly Hasenkamp, Layla Hickman and Kiley Gynn.

“He changed my life, he’s supported me through anything I’ve ever wanted to dream of, like there’s no dream where he’s like oh no you can’t do that, he says you can do it,” Hasenkamp said.

“He had some kids in my classes that he helped out, so I could just see the affect he had on other people, and it was all so positive,” Hickman said.

Gynn also said he would come into her classes.

“He’s just such a nice guy and is so funny,” Gynn said.

They wanted to do something special for him and his family during this difficult time. The students, Hasenkamp’s mother and sister, wanted to give back to them.

“I think they’re trying to get across to the community that they’re there to support him now, and they want everyone else to come support him cause he’s a man for the community that goes above and beyond, so it’s time to give back to him,” Abby Hasenkamp said.

The students have created shirts and masks to help raise money for his family, the items say “Rock Strong.”

“He is such an amazing guy, and he shares all about him and it just hurts that that would happen to him and that he’s hurt and his family is hurting too,” Hasenkamp said.

The girls want his family to know that they are there to provide any support that they can while he recovers.

"We just want his family to know that the community is there for them, they don’t have to go through this really hard time on their own,” Hickman said.

His family, Ruetty, created a GoFundMe account. He said they are beyond grateful for the community’s support.

“It means the world to us, and it means the world to Jenna most importantly, and she’s just been in shock over the past 24 hours; to see the amount of support that’s been happening for and foremost, our reaction is we’re not surprised, for someone who has the kind of impact and makes the kind of impact Kofi does, of course, folks are going to want to return that,” Ruetty said.