Dublin artist reveals this year’s giant celebrity pumpkin: The ‘Ted LassoKin’

DUBLIN, Ohio — A Dublin artist known for her giant pumpkin art has revealed this year’s masterpiece: The Ted LassoKin.

Jeanette Paras has been painting pumpkins for years. Her depictions range from TV show characters, to politicians, celebrities and more.

This year’s pumpkin, designed to resemble American football coach Ted Lasso, is the largest yet to dawn Paras' front porch. Standing more than 5 feet tall, Ted LassoKin weighs 705 pounds.

“Soccer has been a part of our family for 30 years,” said Paras. “But, like the TV show, Ted LassoKin is about so much more than just soccer. It encourages people to believe in something more than just themselves.”

Ted Lasso has won multiple Emmy Awards and has been critically acclaimed for its message to “believe.”

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and particularly important to Paras, who is a two-time breast cancer survivor. All donations made to Paras Pumpkins will go directly to the Stefanie Spielman Fund for Breast Cancer Research at the Ohio State University’s Comprehensive Cancer Care Center.

According to Paras, she plans to match the first $2,500 in donations. You can learn more here.