Lee and Elinor Gebhart met in grade school in Clark County.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A couple celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary at Claremont Retirement Village in northwest Columbus on Tuesday.

The village said Lee and Elinor Gebhart celebrated with a small party outside.

The loving couple met in grade school in Clark County.

Lee is from Miamisburg and Elinor is from Yellow Springs.

Lee said he was confident they would be married this long.