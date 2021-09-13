Dua Lipa to perform at Schottenstein Center in February 2022

Concert tickets go on sale beginning at noon on Friday, Sept. 17.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dua Lipa is set to perform at the Schottenstein Center in February 2022.

The popstar announced the American leg of her Future Nostalgia Tour on Monday, with a stop in Columbus scheduled for Feb. 26. Lipa will be accompanied by performing artists Caroline Polachek and Lolo Zouai.

Concert tickets go on sale for the general public beginning at noon on Friday, Sept. 17.

“I’m so thrilled to tour again and see my angels in person! How amazing that we all get to dance and celebrate together once again,” said Dua Lipa. “When I was writing Future Nostalgia, I imagined the songs being played in clubs on nights out with your mates. I’m so excited that this fantasy is finally coming true. I can’t wait to experience these songs with you together live!”

With 65 million monthly listeners on Spotify, Dua Lipa is considered the fourth biggest artist on the platform, the announcement reads.