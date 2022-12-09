Driver runs after crashing car into Columbus grocery store

The crash happened at El Tulipan Grocery Store on East Livingston Avenue and South Nelson Road just before 2 a.m., according to Columbus police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person ran from the scene after crashing a car into a Columbus grocery store early Monday morning.

Police said the driver got out of the vehicle and ran, but did not immediately release details about that person.

Officers at the scene said the car went through the traffic light at T-crossing and straight into the building. Police said the building is no longer structurally sound.