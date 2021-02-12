Sheriff: Driver 'nonresponsive' after pulled from Licking County pond

The person was taken to a local hospital and was nonresponsive, according to Thorp.

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after being pulled from a pond in Licking County Thursday night.

Sheriff Randy Thorp said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. near the Amazon Fulfillment Center, located at 11999 National Road SW in Etna Township.

According to Thorp, a car went through the parking lot and drove into a retention pond.

Thorp said first responders went into the water to extract the driver from the vehicle.

The driver was taken to a local hospital and was nonresponsive, according to Thorp. First responders were performing life-saving measures on the driver.