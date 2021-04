A truck hit a building along High Street near Main Street just before 8:30 a.m. and flipped onto the sidewalk.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are looking for a person who drove into a building in downtown Columbus on Wednesday.

A truck hit a building along High Street near Main Street just before 8:30 a.m. and flipped onto the sidewalk.

A woman at the scene told 10TV she helped pull the driver's door open to help him get out, then the driver ran from the scene.

Police said two other vehicles were involved in the crash.