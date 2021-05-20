1 dead after hit-and-run in northeast Columbus, driver in custody

The crash happened before 2:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Morse Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened Thursday before 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Morse Road.

Police said the driver of a van hit a person and then left the scene.

Officers were able to catch up with the van about a mile down the road. The driver is in custody, according to police.

The victim was pronounced dead at 2:21 a.m., according to police.