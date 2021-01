The crash happened at around 4 a.m. Saturday.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A driver is in critical condition after crashing a car in Clinton Township Saturday morning.

The Franklin County Sheriffs Office said the driver crashed into an unoccupied parked van at around 4 a.m. while traveling west on Lehner Road near Manor Road.

The driver was taken to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

There was no one else in the car.