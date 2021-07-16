Driver hurt after crashing car into Hilltop daycare center

A daycare employee told 10TV that there were children and staff members inside the building at the time of the crash and no one was hurt.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was hurt after a car crashed into a daycare in the Hilltop neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to Columbus police.

The crash happened around 1:50 p.m. at Babies and Beyond Child Care Center, LLC, located on 3030 Sullivant Ave.

Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin said the driver was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

