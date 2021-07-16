Driver hurt after crashing car into Hilltop daycare center

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was hurt after a car crashed into a daycare in the Hilltop neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to Columbus police.
The crash happened around 1:50 p.m. at Babies and Beyond Child Care Center, LLC, located on 3030 Sullivant Ave.
Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin said the driver was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
A daycare employee told 10TV that there were children and staff members inside the building at the time of the crash and no one was hurt.
There’s no word on what caused the crash. Police requested a COTA bus to keep the kids dry during the investigation.