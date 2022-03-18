x
Driver dies after car crashes into tree in east Columbus

Columbus fire crews responded to the scene and took the driver to Mount Carmel East Hospital, where he later died.
Credit: BestStockFoto/shutterstock.com

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A driver has died after crashing his car into a tree in east Columbus early Friday morning.  

According to Columbus police, the driver was traveling southbound on Barnett Road shortly before 12:45 a.m. when his Honda CRV crossed the center line and drove off the side of the road near East Mound Street. 

From there, police said the victim’s Honda struck a nearby tree. Columbus fire crews responded to the scene and took the driver to Mount Carmel East Hospital, where he later died.  

Police have not yet identified the driver. The circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation. 

