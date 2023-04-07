Driver dead after truck crashes into ditch, rolls into pond in southern Franklin County

The name of the driver has not been released at this time.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A driver was killed after their vehicle crashed into a ditch and rolled into a small creek in southern Franklin County Friday morning.

Just after 7:05 a.m., a red 1995 Chevy 15000 was traveling north on Harrisburg Georgesville Road in Pleasant Township when the vehicle left the west side of the road. The truck traveled in the ditch until striking a concrete culvert.

The truck then traveled up the concrete culvert and rolled into a small creek, landing upside down. The sheriff’s office said the cab of the truck was submerged on the driver's side.

The driver was pronounced dead at 8:05 a.m. The sheriff’s office said the driver was the only person inside the vehicle.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Pleasant Township Fire Department responded to the scene. The name of the driver has not been released at this time.