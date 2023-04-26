Police: Driver cited after colliding with vehicle near downtown Columbus while driving intoxicated

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to Grant Medical Center with serious injuries.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A driver was cited for allegedly causing a wrong-way crash near downtown Columbus while driving intoxicated early Wednesday morning.

Just before 1:40 a.m., the driver in a 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee was heading east on West Rich Street toward South High Street while the driver of a 2020 Chevrolet Sonic was heading toward them.

Police said the Sonic had a green light and proceeded into the intersection and the Grand Cherokee failed to stop for a red light and a “Do Not Enter” sign.

Both vehicles collided with each other. The Sonic spun toward the east and ended up facing west in the westbound lane of East Rich Street.

The Grand Cherokee jumped the curb and struck a traffic control box, a sign and a light pole. The vehicle then crossed East Rich Street and struck a parked 2010 Ford Crown Victoria on the north side of the street.

The driver of the Sonic was taken to Grant Medical Center with serious injuries. The driver of the Grand Cherokee was cited with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.