City attorney charges driver who struck, killed 4-year-old girl trick-or-treating in NE Columbus

Lazzaro Becerra, 50, has been charged in the death of Catherine Rodriguez, who died after being struck while trick-or-treating in northeast Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The driver of a pickup truck that fatally struck a 4-year-old girl and seriously injured a woman on Halloween has been officially charged.

Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced on Tuesday that 50-year-old Lazzaro Becerra, of Columbus, is charged with vehicular manslaughter and vehicular homicide in connection with the death of Catherine Rodriguez.

Becerra was in a Ford F-150 driving south on Westerville Road toward Valley Park Avenue on Halloween night. At the same time, Catherine and a woman, both in costume and trick-or-treating, were walking in a crosswalk with flashing lights. Becerrahit both of them with the truck.

Catherine's mother was walking behind them at the time of the crash, according to Klein's office.

Catherine was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital where she later died. The woman was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Becerra stayed at the scene.

“Anyone who operates a vehicle carelessly or recklessly on our city streets will be held accountable, especially if that operation threatens public safety or results in injury or the tragic loss of an innocent life,” said Klein. “As a parent, my heart breaks for both the victim and family, and while nothing we do can bring this little girl back, we will do everything in our power to hold the individual accountable and deliver some sense of justice to the family.”

“This is a tragic situation that was entirely avoidable, and now a family is going through the holiday season without their four-year-old daughter,” said Joseph Gibson, the City’s Chief Prosecutor. “There is no greater priority than public safety, and the City will continue to aggressively prosecute those who threaten the safety of families, children and all Columbus residents.”

Becerra could face up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Neighbors spoke with 10TV in the days after the crash saying the crosswalk is dangerous and should be replaced with a stop light. The crosswalk is equipped with flashing lights but residents say it's not enough.

Drivers are required by Ohio law to stop or slow down for a pedestrian in a crosswalk, but neighbors say many drivers don't.