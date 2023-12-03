Driver charged with OVI after hitting man, 7-year-old on scooter outside of Schottenstein Center

The crash occurred Sunday night on Borror Drive, the closest roadway north of the arena.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A driver who is accused of hitting a man and a 7-year-old boy outside of the Schottenstein Center Sunday night has been charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence.

The Columbus Division of Police said the 36-year-old man and the boy were riding on an electric scooter together when they were struck by a car driven by a 19-year-old man.

The man on the scooter was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center for treatment. The boy was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital. Police described their conditions as stable.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association state wrestling tournament was going on inside the arena when the crash happened. It is unknown if the people hit were attending the tournament.