Drexel Theatre to reopen May 27

The Drexel Theatre announced it will reopen its doors next week after being shut down for more than a year.

The theatre announced Monday doors will open May 27 as part of its phased reopening plan.

According to a release, screenings will be limited to four per day, Thursday through Sundays.

The release also states that only two of the three theatres will be used with seating limited to 25% capacity.

Employees and guests are required to wear masks and will be asked to practice social distancing.

Jeremy Henthorn, manager of Drexel Theatre, said the venue will continue to monitor guidelines from the CDC and local health officials.