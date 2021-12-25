Pataskala home sustains major fire damage

No one was hurt in the fire.

PATASKALA, Ohio — A house in Pataskala sustained heavy damage from a fire Saturday night.

Family members in the home on Barry Knoll Drive called for help because of the fire just after 9 p.m.

Licking County dispatchers said there was an initial report of someone trapped inside but firefighters did not find anyone.

The West Licking Fire District said the fire was under control in about 15 minutes but as of 11 p.m., firefighters were still putting out hot spots.

The pets in the home have not been accounted for, firefighters said.

The fire damaged two cars, the garage and a section of the main part of the house.

There was some minor damage to the home next door. No one was in that house at the time.

No one was hurt in the fire, dispatchers said.

The Red Cross has been called to assist the family.