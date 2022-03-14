Witness testimony continues for 4th week in murder trial of Dr. William Husel - Watch live coverage

Dr. William Husel is accused of ordering fatal doses of fentanyl to be administered to 14 patients.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Witness testimony continues Monday for a fourth straight week in the murder trial of a former Mount Carmel physician.

Dr. William Husel is accused of ordering fatal doses of fentanyl to be administered to 14 patients during his time as the overnight physician at Mount Carmel. The defense claims he was providing comfort care to patients in their final moments. Prosecutors, however, have called Husel’s doses “mind boggling.”

Last week, jurors heard from three nurses who worked with Husel and helped administer the doses of fentanyl and other drugs. One of those nurses, Stephanie LeChard, testified how common it was to use the override function to retrieve drugs at Mount Carmel.

Of the 14 patients who died, most were given 1,000 micrograms of fentanyl or more. In previous testimony, Critical Care Doctor at Vanderbilt Dr. Wesley Ely likened the doses as being enough to take down an elephant.

The defense has continuously countered by asking physicians if doctors can have differing opinions in patient care. All have agreed. Husel has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.