Prosecution to rest case in 5th week or Dr. William Husel murder trial - Watch live coverage

Jurors heard from family members of the patients whose deaths Dr. William Husel is accused of hastening during last week’s proceedings.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Prosecutors are expected to begin wrapping up their case as the fifth week of a former Mount Carmel physician’s murder trial resumes.

Husel is facing charges for reportedly ordering fatal doses of fentanyl to 14 patients during his time as the overnight physician at Mount Carmel.

The defense has claimed Husel was providing comfort care to patients, many of whom were elderly or on ventilators, in their final moments. Prosecutors, however, allege the doses were excessive and ultimately killed them.