Watch Live Coverage: Witness testimony continues in Dr. William Husel murder trial

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Witness testimony continues as the fourth week wraps up in the trial of a former Mount Carmel physician accused of murder.

Watch Live Coverage:

Jurors heard from several former ICU nurses on Wednesday who worked closely with Dr. William Husel during his time as an overnight physician at Mount Carmel. Husel is accused of ordering fatal doses of fentanyl to 14 patients under his care, all of whom died.

The defense argues Husel was providing comfort care to patients in their final moments. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

One of his colleagues, Kathleen McDowell, described instances when pharmacists would tell Husel not to use a certain drug, to which he reportedly would say, ‘I’ll do what I want to do,’ or ‘get what I want to get.’”

Of the 14 patients who died, many received 1,000 micrograms of fentanyl or more. One critical care doctor likened Husel’s doses as being enough to take down an elephant, calling them “mind-boggling.”

Another nurse, Wesley Black, testified that Husel was considered a mentor on the ICU floor and said the physician was known for “more aggressive treatment of medications.”

Prosecutors initially chose to focus their case on 25 patients who got 500 micrograms of fentanyl or more. In January, they chose to dismiss 11 charges.