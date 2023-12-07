State Medical Board revokes medical license of Powell surgeon for TikTok videos

The board ruled that Dr. Katherine Grawe, also known as Dr. Roxy on TikTok, can no longer practice medicine in the state of Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The State Medical Board of Ohio unanimously voted on Wednesday to permanently revoke the medical license of a Powell surgeon who shared behind-the-scenes videos of medical procedures on social media.

The board ruled that Dr. Katherine Grawe, also known as Dr. Roxy on TikTok, can no longer practice medicine in the state of Ohio.

Dr. Grawe first had her medical license suspended in November when there were three lawsuits filed against her.

At the time, the board found that the surgeon did not provide written discharge instructions to one patient and found that another had to undergo further treatment at a hospital following a surgery.

The board also found concerns with the doctor’s repeated use of social media. Records state by taking videos of procedures, the doctor’s focus was on the camera, not the patient. The board states, “Dr. Grawe’s continued practice presents a danger of immediate and serious harm to the public.”

During Wednesday’s hearing, Dr. Grawe pleaded with members of the board for her to keep her license. She said her goal was to empower women and help break down the barrier between patient and doctor through her social media presence and livestreaming surgeries.

The board argued that the use of social media impacted her ability to perform the standard of care. They also said that the three patients involved in these cases will never be the same because of her negligence.