Dr. Amy Acton honored with Special Profile in Courage Award for service during pandemic

Former Director of the Ohio State Health Department Dr. Amy Acton is one of seven people to be honored with the Special Profile in Courage Award for her service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The award was announced by the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation Tuesday. It will go to seven people who have risked their health and safety to protect others during the pandemic.

Ambassador and Honorary President of the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation Caroline Kennedy and her son, Jack Schlossberg, will present the awards for COVID Courage as part of a virtual ceremony on May 26.

The seven honorees represent the courage and national sacrifice the whole country has witnessed in the past year.

“Today’s honorees put their own lives at risk to keep others safe. They inspire us all with their courage and give new meaning to President Kennedy’s legacy of public service,” Kennedy said.

Thousands of people from across the country submitted COVID Courage nominations for those they believe deserve this award most.

“These heroes went above and beyond for their community and our country, and remind us that we all can make a difference if we answer the call to serve,” Schlossberg said.

