Dr. Amy Acton, central Ohio healthcare workers honored by American Red Cross

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dr. Amy Acton was honored Tuesday along with central Ohio's healthcare workers by the American Red Cross for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In her speech, the former director of the Ohio Department of Health thanked the citizens of Ohio who were the frontline heroes of the pandemic and all of the health care systems.

Dr. Acton said together they have represented the Ohioans who are helping one another through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I am just the representative of all of us reaching out to one another. So thank you. I am honored and I am honored to be connected and to show what all Ohioans can do when they work together to help one another."