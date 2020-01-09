Dozens of gunshots fired for second night in north Columbus

Officers were dispatched to the area of Hamilton Avenue and East 22nd Avenue just after midnight.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating a second shootout in two days. ShotSpotter detected the gunfire in north Columbus early Tuesday morning.

Authorities were able to learn there was a total of 34 shots fired. Three houses and three vehicles were hit.

According to police, there were young children in the houses that were struck, but no one was injured.