Dozens of explosive sniffing K-9s get certified at Nationwide Arena

The handlers and the dogs used canisters to test if the dogs could find where the explosives were hidden.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dozens of explosive sniffing K-9s were at Nationwide Arena in Columbus Wednesday getting certified to find things like bombs, explosives and shell casings after shootings.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives held the training that they say is so vitally important in their push to crack down on illegal guns and the violent crime rate.

“One scene, if you only find one shell casing, that might be for one shooter. If the dog finds additional shell casings, if that shell casing is not from the same gun, the dog has now identified that you have multiple shooters on the scene. That intelligence might not have been known by the investigators,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Roland Herndon.