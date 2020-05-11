"Count every vote": Demonstrators gather at Ohio Statehouse as election results cause stir nationwide

Demonstrators marched around the Ohio Statehouse to demand a free and fair election as the results of the presidential election are still not final.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Demonstrators gathered in downtown Columbus Wednesday evening with a simple message: "Count every vote."

The dozens that gathered marched around the Ohio Statehouse to demand a free and fair election as the results of the presidential election are still not final.

President Donald Trump's campaign has filed lawsuits in certain battleground states as a challenge to the election results that have been released in those states.

Protesters say equity starts with everyone's vote counted honestly and openly. They are also calling for respect of the process

David Harewood, who lives in Columbus and attended the protest says, "This is the first time we've had an incumbent president who is questioning the integrity of a system over which he is actually supposed to preside."

During the march around downtown Columbus, there were no issues and no confrontations.

Columbus police did block traffic in the area to ensure safety.