Downtown Columbus Starbucks votes to become first unionized store in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A downtown Columbus Starbucks voted on Tuesday to become the first unionized location in the state of Ohio.

Employees at the Starbucks store located at 88 East Broad Street won their election with an 8-4 vote to become a part of the Starbucks Workers United union.

The vote comes as dozens of Starbucks locations across the nation have voted to become a part of a union within the last year.

The union's organizing committee said since they filed to unionize in March, the store has seen long-term facility issues get fixed, such as allowing tipping on their credit card sales.

"These are very real and tangible improvements that will benefit future Starbucks baristas, improvements that are a direct result of employees bravely speaking up and demanding positive change," a spokesperson with Starbucks Workers United said.

The Columbus store joins more than 83 other stores in New York, Washington, Illinois and other states. Workers at more than 250 U.S. stores have filed petitions to hold union elections.