Downtown Columbus drivers breaking new 25 mph speed limit

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Drivers in downtown Columbus are still not adjusting to the new speed changes made across various streets.

Columbus City Council approved the change in February as part of an effort to reduce serious and fatal crashes on city streets.

For past month the city's traffic division has been putting up new signs across downtown and retiming the traffic lights. But from what we found that has not stopped drivers from going a little too fast.

10TV used a radar gun and clocked drivers driving as fast as 45 mph on a few downtown streets that recently changed from 35 to 25 miles per hour.

Despite many drivers still going fast, it's unclear if officers with Columbus Police have pulled over more drivers or given out any tickets because of these changes.

“It’s not being enforced, drivers are still going 40 to 50 down third street!” said one regular downtown commuter.

A spokesperson with the Columbus Division of Police said the department only collects data on yearly speeding ticket numbers, not specific locations.

