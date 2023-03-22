'So much fun': Columbus man shares experience on 'Jeopardy!'

Brandon Anderson risked it all during Final Jeopardy but did not get the question right and took third place.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus man who appeared on "Jeopardy!" Tuesday night put his Columbus theatre business in the spotlight.

Anderson said he has always loved quiz and trivia shows, adding he has watched Jeopardy! for years.

One thing that he did not expect was how comfortable the show was.

"The crew of the show and everyone on set was amazing. It felt like a very comfortable experience! I thought It’d be a lot more nervous, but I think I was just having so much fun!" Anderson said.

During his time, Anderson talked about his business in the Brewery District.

"I've been an actor for about 20 years for a company called Shadowbox Live in Columbus. But now, we pretty much do everything. It's an artist owned company. I've always done PR and media, but now I'm semi-retired and now just handling the media and public relations and things like that," Anderson said.