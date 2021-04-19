Downtown businesses worry about damages following verdict in Derek Chauvin trial

Some businesses are boarding up just in case.

There’s no word on when a jury will reach a verdict in the Derek Chauvin case but downtown businesses are already preparing for the worst.

On Tuesday, the downtown special improvement district will hold a call with downtown business owners about how to protect their businesses.

Many businesses don’t own their building so it requires the landlord's permission to drill into the building to hang plywood over their windows.

The owner of the Broad Street Deli says she boarded up her windows last spring and says she plans to do it again.

“I think maybe later I'm going to put my boards up to be safe. The last time everybody’s windows were broken and I don't want to take a chance,” owner Nirali Sheth said.

Some businesses never took down their plywood from last year.

Sheth had a plea to those who plan to come downtown to protest.