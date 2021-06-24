DoorDash offering $25 gift cards to COVID vaccine recipients at these Giant Eagle, Kroger locations

DoorDash is partnering with several Kroger and Giant Eagle locations in the latest effort to incentivize Ohioans to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Beginning Friday, anyone who is vaccinated at the following central Ohio locations will receive a $25 DoorDash gift card:
- Giant Eagle: 2900 Stelzer Rd, Columbus
- Giant Eagle: 1380 S 4th St, Columbus
- Giant Eagle: 4780 West Broad St, Columbus
- Giant Eagle: 2173 Stringtown Rd, Grove City
- Kroger: 2161 Eakin Rd, Columbus
- Kroger: 1745 Morse Rd, Columbus
- Kroger: 4485 Refugee Rd, Columbus
- Kroger: 3637 S High St., Columbus
The promotion, dubbed DoorDash Days, will last five days, ending June 30.
The announcement comes on the heels of the state’s fifth and final Vax-a-Million drawing.
As of Wednesday, more than 5.5 million Ohioans have received at least one dose of the vaccine -- roughly 47% of the state’s population.
Health officials have stressed the importance of getting vaccinated ahead of Fourth of July weekend, which will serve as the first major holiday observed since statewide COVID restrictions were lifted earlier this month.