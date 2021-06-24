DoorDash offering $25 gift cards to COVID vaccine recipients at these Giant Eagle, Kroger locations

Beginning Friday, anyone who is vaccinated at select locations will receive a $25 DoorDash gift card.

DoorDash is partnering with several Kroger and Giant Eagle locations in the latest effort to incentivize Ohioans to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Beginning Friday, anyone who is vaccinated at the following central Ohio locations will receive a $25 DoorDash gift card:

Giant Eagle: 2900 Stelzer Rd, Columbus

Giant Eagle: 1380 S 4th St, Columbus

Giant Eagle: 4780 West Broad St, Columbus

Giant Eagle: 2173 Stringtown Rd, Grove City

Kroger: 2161 Eakin Rd, Columbus

Kroger: 1745 Morse Rd, Columbus

Kroger: 4485 Refugee Rd, Columbus

Kroger: 3637 S High St., Columbus

The promotion, dubbed DoorDash Days, will last five days, ending June 30.

The announcement comes on the heels of the state’s fifth and final Vax-a-Million drawing.

As of Wednesday, more than 5.5 million Ohioans have received at least one dose of the vaccine -- roughly 47% of the state’s population.