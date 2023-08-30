1 year after Donovan Lewis was killed, friends and family continue to fight for change

Exactly one year after the death of Donovan Lewis, his friends, family and supporters held a vigil in his honor and continue to raise his name high.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — August 30 marks one year since the death of Donovan Lewis. He was killed by former Columbus Police Officer Ricky Anderson after he shot Lewis while in a bed as officers were serving an arrest warrant.

A year later, his friends, family and supporters still raise his name high.

"I've been crying all day,” said Lewis's mother Rebecca Duran. “As my shirt says, he should be here is the biggest thought that I've had today is that he should be here.”

Anderson was placed on administrative leave following the incident last August.

According to Anderson's personnel file, there were 10 citizen complaints against him in 2001, including the use of force and violating police rules.

In March 2023, Anderson retired from the police department in bad standing because of the ongoing criminal and administrative investigation.

Earlier this month, Anderson was indicted and charged with murder and reckless homicide by a Franklin County Grand Jury. His trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 3.

Duran said they wanted to hold this vigil for her son, but also for others who lost their lives at the hands of law enforcement.