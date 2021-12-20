Donations from Madison County being collected for Kentucky tornado victims

Mayors from Madison County towns are filling a truck full of non-perishable items to support Mayfield, Kentucky tornado victims.

MADISON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Cars and vans full of water, clothes and other non-perishable items started dropping off goods at the Plain City Municipal Office Building Monday afternoon.

Mayors from London, Wester Jefferson, Mt. Sterling and Plain City came up with the Mayors for Mayfield donation drive.

“We kind of all agreed that we would love to do something,” said Plain City Mayor Jody Carney. “We thought this would be a great way to unite everyone and be able to do something good for another community that's hurting.”

For Mason Robinson, a 3rd-grade teacher at Tyler Run Elementary in Powell, donating items is very personal. She went to college at Murray State University in Kentucky.

“I did my student teaching at Mayfield Elementary, so I've been in contact with a lot of teachers down there,” said Robinson. “I talked to my principal last week, and just asked like what we could do to help them so we had our whole elementary kind of pitch in and take some necessity donations, and it turned out a lot bigger than we even would have thought.”

Big enough that they needed to use a van to haul items to the drop-off location. The van was donated by Home Depot.

Robinson says the support is being felt from her friends and colleagues in Mayfield.

“They're hanging in there,” said Robinson. “They're super excited about all the support they're getting from all over the country. And, you know, whenever I talk to them, they're just so excited for what we're doing for them.”

Here's where the truck will be the rest of the week: