Domestic Violence Silent Victims March held in Pickaway County

This year marks the 25th annual walk hosted by the Haven House of Pickaway County to celebrate survivors and remember the victims of domestic violence.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — As Domestic Violence Awareness Month gets underway, Haven House of Pickaway County hosted its annual silent victims walk Monday morning. Lisa Johnson, director of Haven House, said this is the organization’s 25th year of hosting the walk, which is held on the first Monday each October.

“Domestic violence is a crime that nobody recognizes until it affects your family,” Johnson said.

Dozens of community members came together in Circleville to walk in support of their friends and loved ones.

"People think its just hitting but its a matter of having power and control over another human being,” Johnson said.

Haven House is a domestic violence and homeless shelter that offers resources like advocacy, support, and safety planning.

Among those taking part in the march Monday included loved ones of victims. Mark Martin said his daughter Amy Diehl died due to a domestic violence incident at the age of 44 years old.

"She was taken from this world Sept. 2 about six years ago,” Martin said.

Martin said he and his family take part in the walk each year in honor of Amy.

"We're all devastated by what took place and still looking for justice in her name for what she had to go through,” Martin said.

Martin added he hopes sharing his daughter’s story can inspire others to not stay silent.



"A lot of people are just afraid to speak up and get the help that's needed out there so we're here to encourage them to do so,” Martin said.

Haven House serves about 600 people every year according to Johnson, with a goal of getting women and families back on their feet and living healthy, meaningful lives.

“There are so many victims that are so silent and we need people to know its ok to say they were a victim, its ok to ask for help before its too late,” Johnson said.