Dom Tiberi brings 'Maria's Message' back to central Ohio high schools

Dom spoke to students at Mount Gilead High School Wednesday about the dangers of distracted driving.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For the first time in 18 months, Dom Tiberi was back in a central Ohio school to deliver "Maria's Message."

On September 17, 2013, Dom lost his 21-year-old daughter, Maria, in a distracted driving accident. Since then, the Tiberis and their 10TV family have been on a mission to teach young drivers about the dangers of distracted driving.

Maria's Message has been delivered to schools throughout Ohio and Dom has led the charge in teaching high school students – some just about to get their license – what an important responsibility driving is.

The presentation at Mount Gilead was Dom's 124th school visit.