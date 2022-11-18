Dog with disability saved from euthanasia, now doing ‘swimmingly’

Phelps was named after the swimmer Michael Phelps because he has swimmer syndrome, a disability that affects the use of his back legs.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It was supposed to be a final goodbye.

When Phelps the dog arrived at Franklin County Dog Shelter four months ago, his disability was severely affecting his quality of life. The 6-month-old pup had swimmer syndrome, a disability affecting the use of his back legs. Because of that, he was named Phelps after the swimmer Michael Phelps.

“He wasn’t supposed to be adopted,” said Hannah Henschen, the shelter’s animal care manager.

Henschen decided to take Phelps home and give him one last weekend to remember. That included a trip to the beach and lots of other things any dog would love.

“But, after that weekend, he kinda showed me that he wanted to try,” Henschen said. “And he wanted to improve. And he did.”

Henschen spent months caring for Phelps as he went through physical therapy and strengthened his muscles. He eventually learned to walk a bit, much like a doggie paddle, one might say.

He got into such great shape, he was finally ready to be adopted. And that adoption was finalized at the shelter Thursday night. His new family took some time to get to know Phelps prior to the adoption day, understanding the pup will need special care for the rest of his life.

Now Phelps is ready to make a splash in his new life.