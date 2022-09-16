Dog reported stolen in 2019 reunited with owner 3 years later in Franklin County

Snowball is now back with his owner.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A dog reported as stolen when he was a puppy in 2019 was found Friday and reunited with his owner at the Franklin County Dog Shelter.

Snowball's owner filed a lost report with the shelter in 2019 and provided his microchip number.

On Friday, the shelter picked up Snowball as a stray and when the chip was matched to Snowball, the shelter called his owner.

Thinking she would never see him again, especially after three years, she rushed over to the shelter.

Snowball and his owner are now reunited and they walked out of the shelter together on Friday.