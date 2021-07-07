Dog dies after being dragged by car in Ross County

Staff members were informed of a dog that had been dragged alongside and behind a car for at least a mile.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Humane Society announced a female mixed breed dog has died after sustaining injuries from being dragged by a car.

On the evening of July 6, staff members were informed of a dog that had been dragged alongside and behind a car for at least a mile.

The Ross County Dog Warden and the humane society took her to the North Folk Animal Clinic.

1:28pm UPDATE: It is with heavy hearts to let you know that she has passed. Her injuries were too great for her to... Posted by Ross County Humane Society on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

According to doctors, the dog sustained multiple severe injuries, including a large open wound on the abdomen and damage to her toes and paw pads to the point that they were missing.

The dog was then taken to the Ohio State University Veterinary Clinic for further treatment. She later died due to the severity of her injuries.