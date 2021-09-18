Documentary about Edith Espinal premieres this weekend

"A Shelter for Edith" premiered Saturday at the New York Latino Film Festival.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new documentary shows you the story of one woman seeking sanctuary in the city of Columbus.

In October of 2017, the wife and mother of 3 defied deportation orders and sought safety in the Columbus Mennonite Church. Edith Espinal had lived in Columbus for over two decades.

“Now when I remember my life in sanctuary, it's very emotional for me and sometimes I cry and sometimes I think in my mind ‘did this happen?’” said Espinal.

Espinal met with ICE officials in February, when she was able to go home. She now has her work permit and is able to get a driver’s license. She says she is in constant communication with ICE, updating them on her whereabouts and sending them a picture every morning.

“I'm not running away,” she says.

Espinal says her next step is finding a job. She says she would eventually like to become a U.S. citizen.