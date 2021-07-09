Doctors warn of heat injuries after days of hot temperatures

As temperatures hit in the 90s and feel like they are pushing 100 degrees, doctors are providing crucial information on how to stay safe in the heat.

OHIO, USA — Temperatures that are in the 90s and feel like temperatures close to 100 degrees are pushing doctors to make sure parents know what to look for when kids are outside playing in the heat.

Nationwide Injury Research Specialist Dr. Lara McKenzie said heat injuries often happen when kids are playing sports, having practicesr, or playing other recreational activities.

“You want to take breaks and if you can, schedule those practices or games in the cooler parts of the day,” McKenzie said.

She also suggests staying hydrated with water as opposed to sports drinks and other beverages filled with sugar.

Junior Graduates Enrichment Center Owner Janis Bond makes sure her students bring their own reusable water bottles to summer camp to keep them hydrated.

“Normally during the year, it’s about 60 minutes outside. But during the summer it’s more like 50% of your day is spent outside,” Bond said of her summer camp schedule.

She and other workers at the center check the weather often to plan outside time and make sure students are getting good breaks from the heat. Bond also uses popsicles and sprinklers to keep the kids active and cool when outside.

“Rosy cheeks, or if they’re hot in the face, or if they’re just looking lethargic really keeping an eye on those physical appearances,” Bond said of what she looks for when kids from her camp might have heat-related injuries.

McKenzie said there are other signs parents can look for that anyone can remember when someone is at risk of a heat injury.

“You can feel dizzy, you have an extremely hot body temperature, your heart can feel like it’s racing, you can feel nauseous, you can have a headache,” McKenzie said.