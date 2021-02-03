Doctor explains what being 'fully vaccinated' really means

You might be looking at the vaccine as your ticket to freedom, but it's not as simple as you think.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — You might be looking at the vaccine as your ticket to freedom! But not so fast, it's not as simple as you think.

“If you're fully vaccinated, it means that you have a great layer of protection," said Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, an infectious disease expert from OhioHealth. He says the CDC hasn't come out with much guidance for what you should do after getting the vaccine.

“It depends on what you're doing and where you are,” Dr. Gastaldo said.

So here are his recommendations: if you're with someone who is also vaccinated, he says you should hang out outside.

“They can be comfortable not wearing masks,” said Dr. Gastaldo.

If you haven't been vaccinated and are hanging out with someone who is vaccinated, are you safe? Not completely!

“Even though that person is fully vaccinated, there is a small chance that they can spread an asymptomatic virus or shedding to you, you can get it,” he said.

Which is why, if you’re vaccinated, you still need to be careful out in public.

“When you're out in public, you don't know who's fully vaccinated or who's not, that's why it's recommended to still wear a mask,” said Dr. Gastaldo.