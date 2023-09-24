District: Homecoming at Reynoldsburg High School ends early after fight breaks out

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A fight broke out during homecoming at the Livingston campus of Reynoldsburg High School late Saturday night, according to Reynoldsburg City Schools. District officials say the fight broke out in the school's field house, and police had to break up the crowd using pepper spray. This resulted in a student being taken to a nearby hospital.

District leaders said in a statement sent to parents that students involved in the altercation will face consequences ranging from a 10-day suspension to recommendations for expulsion.



Despite rumors, Columbus police and district leaders say no gunfire occurred during the incident. Police added that balloons were popped while the incident occurred. Homecoming ended early as a result of the incident.