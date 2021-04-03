'Distance is your friend': safety experts share how you can stay safe in shooter situations

Three safety experts all say running away is their number one tip.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It was an intense day for security at Polaris Fashion Place after a domestic dispute between two people involving guns. But what should you do if you find yourself near that kind of situation?

Three different safety experts all say the same thing: run.

“Distance is your friend,” Gary Sigrist, Jr., Safeguard Risk Solutions, “if you hear gunfire, you need to get as far away from that area as you can, distance is always your friend.”

“They should be finding an exit, they should be running, they should be getting out,” said Dustin Randall, Safe Passage Consulting.

If you are inside a mall, and you hear gunshots, don't freeze, run away.

“These events happen quickly and we don't have minutes to act we've seconds to act,” said Randall.

At Polaris, running wasn't always an option; some had to hide, which was the right move.

“If you can't escape, then you're going to want to make sure you secure yourself in a place where you can be safe,” said Sigrist.

If you're at a place like a mall, always be on the lookout for exits or places to go.