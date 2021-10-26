'Disney on Ice' coming to Nationwide Arena in February

Mickey and Friends will skate into Nationwide Arena on Feb. 2, with performances set to run through Feb. 6.

Mickey and Friends will skate into Nationwide Arena on Feb. 2, with performances set to run through Feb. 6. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 2 and can be purchased here.

The show will feature an array of Disney characters as they search to help Mickey Mouse find his favorite memory. Moana, Anna and Elsa are just some of the characters expected to make an appearance.

You can view the full performance schedule below:

Wednesday, Feb. 2 | 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 3 | 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4 | 10:30 a.m., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5 | 11 a.m., 3 p.m., 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 6 | 11 a.m., 3 p.m.

You can learn more about 'Disney on Ice' here.