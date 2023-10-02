x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

'Disney on Ice' returns to Nationwide Arena in February 2024

Tickets go on sale on Oct. 10 at Ticketmaster.
Credit: Feld Entertainment

COLUMBUS, Ohio — “Disney on Ice” is coming to Columbus early next year. 

Mickey and Minnie Mouse and friends will skate into Nationwide Arena from Feb. 1, 2024, to Feb. 4, 2024. Tickets go on sale on Oct. 10 at Ticketmaster. 

This year’s "Into The Magic" show will feature beloved Disney characters as Moana sets sail on a quest to save her island with help from the demigod Maui. Patrons will see characters from “Frozen,” ‘Coco” and “Beauty and the Beast.” 

You can view the full performance schedule below:     

  •  Thursday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m.  
  •  Friday, Feb. 2 at 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.  
  •  Saturday, Feb. 3 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. 
  •  Sunday, Feb. 4 at 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️

   

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Enforcement of Ohio's distracted driving law takes effect Oct. 5. Here's what you need to do.

Before You Leave, Check This Out